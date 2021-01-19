Govt. says, more than 4,54,000 beneficiaries have been vaccinated for COVID-19 till across the country

AMN
Government has said that more than four lakh 54 thousand beneficiaries have been vaccinated for COVID-19 till early morning today across the country. Briefing reporters in New Delhi, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said, only 0.18 per cent adverse events happened following immunization and 0.002 per cent of people were hospitalized following immunization. He said, these are fairly low and the lowest so far in the world in the first three days.
The Health Secretary said, India has vaccinated the highest number of persons in the world on the first day of vaccination. On Day one, India vaccinated more than two lakh seven thousand. Mr Bhushan said, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Punjab have less than 40 per cent vaccination coverage.