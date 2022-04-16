Govt sanctions Rs 1584.25 crore to Panchayati Raj institutions to strengthen grassroots democracy in J&K

AMN

With an aim to strengthen grassroots democracy in Jammu and Kashmir, an amount of Rs 1584.25 Crore has been sanctioned to Panchayati Raj Institutions, Urban Local Bodies, District Development Councils & Block Development Councils for initiating developmental activities in rural and urban areas.

A Spokesperson of the J&K Govt said that Rs 1,455.62 crore have been devolved to Urban Local Bodies in the last two years, besides 1,889 Panchayat Accounts Assistants have been recruited. Nearly Rs 1,727.50 crore have been devolved under MGNREGA, 14th Finance Commission, Midday Meal Scheme and Integrated Child Development Scheme to the Panchayats.