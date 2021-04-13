Govt rules out any shortage of Covid19 vaccine in India

AMN / NEW DELHI

The GOVERNMENT OF INDIA has ruled out any shortage of Covid-19 vaccine in the country underlining that the problem is not vaccine availability but of better planning in the States for vaccination.

Briefing the media in New Delhi, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan urged States to review the availability of vaccines at various cold chains and reappropriate them as per the demand in different areas.

He said it will help in ensuring vaccines at all points and check the wastage. Mr Bhushan said, so far Centre has provided over 13 crore 10 lakh doses to States and Union Territories. He said, of them the total consumption including wastage, was 11.43 crore doses and currently over 1.67 crore vaccine doses available with states and UTs. The Health Secretary said, on one hand, states like Kerala where there is zero wastage of vaccine and on the other hand, several other states which are reporting 8 to 9 per cent of wastage. He said, by the end of this month over 2 crore doses will be made available.

Mr Bhushan expressed concern over the rising cases saying previous highest COVID-19 surge has been crossed and trend is upward. He said, Centre is working with states and Union Territories to tackle the situation. The Secretary said, about 53 central teams camped in districts with high cases of COVID-19, helping states tackle rise in infection.