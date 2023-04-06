इंडियन आवाज़     07 Apr 2023 12:47:19      انڈین آواز
Govt revises domestic gas pricing guidelines to ensure stable price regime for domestic consumers

Staff Reporter

Union Cabinet today approved revised domestic gas pricing guidelines. Briefing media in New Delhi this evening, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur said, the price of natural gas is to be 10 per cent of the monthly average of Indian Crude Basket. He said that the move is to ensure stable pricing in regime and provide adequate protection to producers from adverse market fluctuation. The Minister also stated that it will provide incentives for enhancing production.

The Cabinet also approved Indian Space Policy 2023. It will aim at enhancing the role of Department of Space as well as boosting activities of ISRO missions. Briefing media, Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh said that the policy will give a larger participation of research, academia, startups and industry.

