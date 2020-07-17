Govt rescues 121 animals in flood-hit Kaziranga so far

AMN

Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar today said that the Government has been able to rescue 121 animals in flood-hit Kaziranga. In a tweet, Mr Javadekar said, creation of highlands was a key initiative undertaken by the Narendra Modi Government during the last 5 years. He said, this year also the Government is creating more to save the precious wildlife.

Mr Javadekar also lauded the efforts of forest officials and team of Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation, CWRC for rescuing the young rhino calf who was separated from her mother due to high floods in Assam’s Kaziranga National Park.