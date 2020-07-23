Govt relaxes eligibility criteria for admission in NIT, CFTIs due to Covid-19 situation

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

In a major relief to the JEE candidates, the government has decided to relax the eligibility criteria for admission in the NIT and Centrally Funded Technical Institutions due to Covid-19 situation.

Human Resource and Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank today said that the candidates who qualified JEE Mains 2020 exam will now only need to obtain a passing certificate in class 12th examination.

In a series of tweets, the Minister said, the Central Seat Allocation Board has decided to relax the eligibility criteria for admissions to NITs and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions due to prevailing circumstances.

For admissions in these institutions, it is required to secure a minimum of 75 per cent marks in 12th board exams or rank among the top 20 percentile in their qualifying examinations.