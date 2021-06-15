India witnesses 85% decline in new Covid cases after 75 days
Hajj Committee of India cancels all Hajj applications due to pandemic
Ayodhya land deal row: Sanjay Singh claims house ‘attacked’ by BJP supporters
USAID to grant $115 mn to El Salvador to slow migration
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     16 Jun 2021 05:39:42      انڈین آواز

Govt relaxes electronic filing of Income Tax forms; Allows submission in manual format till June 30

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

In view of the difficulties reported by taxpayers in electronic filing of Income Tax Forms 15CA/15CB on the portal www.incometax.gov.in, it has been decided that taxpayers can submit the aforesaid Forms in manual format to the authorized dealers till June 30th, 2021.

The Finance Ministry said that authorized dealers are advised to accept such Forms till June 30th, 2021 for the purpose of foreign remittances. A facility will be provided on the new e-filing portal to upload these forms at a later date for the purpose of generation of the Document Identification Number. As per the Income-tax Act, 1961, there is a requirement to furnish Form 15CA/15CB electronically.

Presently, taxpayers upload the Form 15CA, along with the Chartered Accountant Certificate in Form 15CB, wherever applicable, on the e-filing portal, before submitting the copy to the authorized dealer for any foreign remittance.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

No Sports ministry delegation for the Tokyo Olympics

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi The Sports ministry on Friday announced that it will not send any official de ...

Champion Boxer N.Dingko Singh is no more

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Asian Games Champion boxer Ngangom Dingko Singh is no more. The 42-year old w ...

Hockey: Winning start crucial at the Olympics, says striker Ramandeep Singh

Photo: Asian Hockey Federation Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Ace hockey striker Ramandeep Singh feels th ...

خبرنامہ

لکشدیپ: کہیں پر نگاہیں کہیں پر نشانہ

عابد انور اترپردیش کے انتخاب کی تاریخ جوں جوں قریب آرہی ہے ...

کیا مسلم اکثریتی خوبصورت جزیرہ ”لکشدیپ“ نشانہ پر ہے؟

ڈاکٹر محمد نجیب قاسمی سنبھلی لکشدیپ بحیرہ عرب میں واقع 36 ج ...

لکشدیپ میں بی جے پی زہریلے بیج بورہی ہے۔ آئی یو ایم ایل

نئی دہلی۔ (پریس ریلیز)۔ انڈین یونین مسلم لیگ کے قومی آرگنائزن ...

TECH AWAAZ

WhatsApp’s new privacy policy violates Indian IT rules: Govt tells Delhi HC

FILE PHOTO AMN Government of India told Delhi High Court that it views the new privacy policy of WhatsAp ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

MoU signed for Development of Sea Plane Services in India

MoU signed for Development of Sea Plane Services in India

MoU will be a game changer in enhancing seamless connectivity across the nation and give a boost to the touris ...

ASI to re-open monuments, sites and museums from June 16

ASI to re-open monuments, sites and museums from June 16

By VINIT WAHI All Centrally-protected monuments, sites and museums in the country under Archaeological Surv ...

MEDIA

PEC lauds India for corona compensation to scribes ﻿

by Thakuria Navajyoti Press Emblem Campaign, the Switzerland-based international media rights and safety bo ...

Delhi CM inaugurates vaccination facility for journalists

AMN Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today inaugurated free of cost walk-in vaccination facility for jo ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz