Govt relaxes electronic filing of Income Tax forms; Allows submission in manual format till June 30

In view of the difficulties reported by taxpayers in electronic filing of Income Tax Forms 15CA/15CB on the portal www.incometax.gov.in, it has been decided that taxpayers can submit the aforesaid Forms in manual format to the authorized dealers till June 30th, 2021.

The Finance Ministry said that authorized dealers are advised to accept such Forms till June 30th, 2021 for the purpose of foreign remittances. A facility will be provided on the new e-filing portal to upload these forms at a later date for the purpose of generation of the Document Identification Number. As per the Income-tax Act, 1961, there is a requirement to furnish Form 15CA/15CB electronically.

Presently, taxpayers upload the Form 15CA, along with the Chartered Accountant Certificate in Form 15CB, wherever applicable, on the e-filing portal, before submitting the copy to the authorized dealer for any foreign remittance.