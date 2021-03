AMN

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the admission eligibility for Bachelor of Architecture, B.Arch. Degree Course has been relaxed for academic session 2021-2022.

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank has said that the minimum requirement of 50 per cent in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics and aggregate of 102 is relaxed to only pass in 12th Class with PCM subjects or 103 Diploma with Maths.