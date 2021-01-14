Govt. refutes reports that Railways has been charging extra fares from passengers

AMN
Government today refuted the reports in a section of the media that Railways has been charging extra fares from passengers. The Railway Ministry said, the report is misleading and baseless.
It said, Festival and Holiday special trains were started as per the long standing practice to clear the rush. This year there has been pent up demand on many sectors on which the festival trains were running. These festival trains have continued to clear the rush.
The Ministry said, the fare for such trains has been kept a little higher since 2015. It said, nothing new is being done this year and this is an established practice.