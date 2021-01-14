Centre not to discriminate against any State in allocation of COVID vaccine doses: Health Ministry
WHO team set to arrive in Wuhan amid a spike in daily COVID numbers in China
Lohri, other Festivals of harvest being celebrated across India
PM Fasal Bima Yojana, PMFBY benefitted crores of farmers in five years: PM
Govt. approves procurement of 83 LCA-Tejas worth Rs 48,000 crore for IAF
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     15 Jan 2021 06:42:04      انڈین آواز

Govt. refutes reports that Railways has been charging extra fares from passengers

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

Government today refuted the reports in a section of the media that Railways has been charging extra fares from passengers. The Railway Ministry said, the report is misleading and baseless.

It said, Festival and Holiday special trains were started as per the long standing practice to clear the rush. This year there has been pent up demand on many sectors on which the festival trains were running. These festival trains have continued to clear the rush. 

The Ministry said, the fare for such trains has been kept a little higher since 2015. It said, nothing new is being done this year and this is an established practice.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Team India to face Australia in the decider Test at Brisbane

AMN The stage is set for what promises to be a cracker of a 4th Test in Brisbane between India and Australi ...

Golf Women: Ridhima fires 67 to open a six-shot lead in first leg of Hero WPGT

Bengaluru Playing stunning golf over the last 10 holes Ridhima Dilawari fired  five-under 67 and open up ...

خبرنامہ

بھارت میں تیار کردہ دو ویکسین کفایتی ہیں اور مزید چار ویکسین تیاری کے مرحلے میں ہیں: وزیر اعظم

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ بھارت اِس مہینے کی 16تاریخ ...

نوجوانوں کی ذمہ داری ہے کہ وہ مستقبل کے بھارت کی قیادت کریں: وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ نئی قومی تعلیمی پالیسی میں ...

سپریم کورٹ کی تین نئے زرعی قوانین کے عمل درآمد پر مزید احکامات جاری ہونے تک روک

سپریم کورٹ نے تین زرعی قوانین کے عمل درآمد پر روک لگا دی ہے ۔ ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex to re-open from January 5

Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex to re-open from January 5

WEB DESK Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex, which was closed for public viewing due to COVID-19 since 13th ...

Now Mt Everest height is 8,848.86 metres

Now Mt Everest height is 8,848.86 metres

WEB DESK 8,848.86 metres is now new official height of Mount Everest Nepal has announced. The new announcem ...

MEDIA

No station of All India Radio being closed anywhere in country: Prasar Bharati

WEB DESK Prasar Bharati today clarified that no station of All India Radio is being closed anywhere in any ...

50 journalists killed in 2020: RSF

Two-thirds killed in countries “at peace” AGENCIES / WEB DESK AT least 50 journalists were kille ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!