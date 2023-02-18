इंडियन आवाज़     18 Feb 2023 01:14:58      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Govt reduces reserve price of wheat under Open Market Sale Scheme to check inflation

Leave a comment
Published On: By

The Centre has further reduced the reserve price of wheat under Open Market Sale Scheme to check inflation. The reduced price will be applicable for a period up to 31st of next month. The reserve price has been fixed at two thousand one hundred fifty rupees and two thousand one hundred twenty-five rupees per quintal for different categories of wheat.

Consumer Affairs Ministry said, the reduction in reserve price will help in reducing market price of wheat and wheat products for consumers. States can purchase wheat from Food Corporation of India (FCI) for their own scheme at the proposed reserve prices without participating in e-auction. The Ministry said, the Committee of Ministers has decided to release 30 lakh tonnes of wheat from FCI stock through Open Market Sale Scheme.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

MARQUEE

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

"India has great potential in waterways transport" MV Ganga Vilas began its journey from Varanasi and to tr ...

MEDIA

I-T survey on BBC: Income, profits not commensurate with operations in India, says Govt

AMN / WEB DESKAn income Tax Department survey on BBC has revealed that despite substantial consumption of cont ...

BBC reacts to income tax ‘survey’ at Delhi, Mumbai offices: ‘We hope to have…’

Opposition parties slam govt over IT survey AMN / WEB DESK The BBC News said on Tuesday said that it ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Aero India 2023: DRDO to display wide range of indigenously-developed products and technologies

@DRDO_India The 14th Aero India event will be held in Bengaluru between 13th and 17th of this month. The e ...

ISRO successfully launches second developmental flight of SSLV-D2 from Sriharikota

@isro The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully launched the second developmental fli ...

@Powered By: Logicsart