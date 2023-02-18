Govt reduces reserve price of wheat under Open Market Sale Scheme to check inflation

The Centre has further reduced the reserve price of wheat under Open Market Sale Scheme to check inflation. The reduced price will be applicable for a period up to 31st of next month. The reserve price has been fixed at two thousand one hundred fifty rupees and two thousand one hundred twenty-five rupees per quintal for different categories of wheat.

Consumer Affairs Ministry said, the reduction in reserve price will help in reducing market price of wheat and wheat products for consumers. States can purchase wheat from Food Corporation of India (FCI) for their own scheme at the proposed reserve prices without participating in e-auction. The Ministry said, the Committee of Ministers has decided to release 30 lakh tonnes of wheat from FCI stock through Open Market Sale Scheme.