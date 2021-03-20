Govt reassures about safety and efficacy of Covid-19 vaccines

AMN / NEW DELHI

The government on Friday reiterated that Covid-19 vaccines are safe and there should be no doubt on their efficacy.

Replying to supplementaries during the Question Hour in the Lok Sabha, Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr. Harshvardhan said that any vaccine undergoes rigorous scientific trials and experts’ scrutiny at national and international level before it is administered.

The health minister said, minimal side effects have been reported with regard to Covid-19 vaccines in the country so far. He urged the people to come forward to take Covid-19 vaccines.