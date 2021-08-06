President, PM other leaders congratulate Lovlina for Olympics Medal
Govt ready to discuss farmers issues in Parliament: Agriculture Minister

Staff Reporter

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar today criticized opposition over farmers issues. Talking to reporters outside Parliament, Mr. Tomar said, the government is ready to discuss the farmers issues in both Houses of Parliament and if the opposition is really concerned about farmers, they should discuss it.

He questioned the opposition why it is not ready to have a discussion. The Minister accused them of raising the issue just to be in the media’s limelight.

Meanwhile, opposition leaders joined farmers protest against farm laws at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, DMK leader Tiruchi Siva, CPI (M) Elamaram Kareem, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, Manoj Jha of RJD and others joined the protest.

خبرنامہ

امیرجماعت اسلامی ہند کے ہاتھوں وژن 2026 کے’کوڈ-19 ہینڈ ہولڈنگ’ پروجیکٹ کا افتتاح

ہمیں پریشان حال لوگوں کے لیے رحمت بن کر ابھرنا ہے/ سید سعادت ا ...

غير ملکی سیاحوں کو یکم اگست سے سعودی عرب آنے کی اجازت

سعودی عرب کی حکومت نے اعلان کیا کہ ان تمام غير ملکی سیاحوں کو ...

اقلیتوں کی فلاح و بہبود کے لیے اسکیمیں

نئی دہلی: حکومت ملک کی مختلف اقلیتوں ، خاص طور پر معاشی ط ...

