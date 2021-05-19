Govt ramps up production of Amphotericin-B to provide relief to patients suffering from Mucormycosis

AMN / WEB DESK

Amid the growing demand of antifungal medicine AmphotericinB to cure Mucormyscosis, the Central Government has ramped up the production of this drug to provide relief to the patients. Mucormycosis known as Black Fungus affects mostly those people who are suffering from diabetes.

Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilizers Mansukh Mandaviya has reviewed the requirement and supply position of antifungal medicine AmphotericinB. In a series of tweets today, the Minister said, the government has chalked out a strategy with manufacturers to ramp up the domestic production and import of this drug. He said, supply of AmphotericinB has increased manifold. He added that the system for efficient distribution and supply chain management of AmphotericinB has been outlined and the shortage will be resolved at the earliest. He also urged the states to use this drug judiciously by strictly following guidelines.

Recently, the Centre has issued an advisory on the management of fungal infection among Corona patients. It had said, the fungal infection Mucormycosis mainly affects people who are on medication that reduces their ability to fight environmental pathogens.