Govt ramps up availability of Amphotericin B to fight post COVID complication of Mucormycosis

Government has taken steps to ramp up availability of Amphotericin B – to fight Mucormycosis. A sudden increase in demand has been observed in some states for Amphotericin B which is being actively prescribed by the physicians to patients suffering from Mucormycosis, which is a post COVID complication. Centre is therefore engaging with the manufacturers to ramp up production of the drug. The supply position is expected to improve with extra imports of this drug and increase in its production domestically.
Department of Pharma, had on 11th May, allocated this drug amongst the States and Union Territories based on expected supply that will be available from 10th to 31st May. The states have been requested to put in place a mechanism for equitable distribution of supplies amongst Government and Private hospitals and health care agencies.