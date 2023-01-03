Govt proposes mechanism to regulate online gaming

proposes self-regulatory mechanism, mandatory players verification for online gaming companies

The government has proposed to bring online real money gaming platforms under the IT (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, which also regulates social media platforms.

Government of India has proposed a self-regulatory mechanism, mandatory verification of players, and physical Indian address for online gaming companies.

It has released the draft of online gaming rules. Online gaming companies will be covered under the new IT rules 2021 for social media platforms.

Online gaming platforms are expected to comply with the laws of the land, including any such law that relates to gambling. The draft rules envisage that an online gaming intermediary will observe the due diligence required under the rules.

It includes reasonable efforts to cause its users not to host, display, upload, publish and share an online game not in conformity with Indian law.

Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrashekhar said the government’s job is to prescribe rules for the safe and trusted functioning of the internet. He added that the intention is to ensure growth in the gaming sector. The Minister also said online gaming intermediaries will be permitted but if they tend to transgress into betting, they will not be permitted.