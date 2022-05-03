Govt procures more than 161 lakh metric tonnes of wheat in Rabi Season 2022-23

AMN / WEB DESK

More than one hundred sixty-one lakh metric tonnes of wheat have been procured so far from 11 states in the Rabi Marketing Season 2022-23. These states are Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Gujarat, Bihar and Rajasthan. Consumer Affairs Ministry said, it has benefited 14 lakh 70 thousand farmers with a Minimum Support Price value of 32 thousand 633 crore rupees.

The Ministry said, paddy procurement is progressing smoothly in Kharif Marketing Season 2021-22. Over 760 lakh metric tonnes of Paddy have been procured so far in the country. With the procurement of paddy, over one crore nine lakh farmers have benefited with a Minimum Support Price value of over one lakh 49 thousand crore rupees.