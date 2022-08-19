FreeCurrencyRates.com

Govt prepares draft Bill to amend laws relating to Indian ports

AMN / NEW DELHI

The government has prepared the draft Indian Ports Bill, 2022 to consolidate and amend the laws relating to ports. The draft bill seeks to repeal and replace the existing the Indian Ports Act, 1908. Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways has issued Draft Indian Ports Bill, 2022 for Stakeholder Consultation.

The proposed bill will homogenize and streamline the development of the maritime sector, along with, promoting ease of doing business by eliminating unnecessary delays, disagreements and defining responsibilities. It will incorporate State Maritime Boards in the national framework.

India has a 7,500 kilometre long coastline, 14,500 kilometer of potentially navigable waterways and strategic location on key international maritime trade routes. About 95 per cent of India’s trade by volume and 65 per cent by value is done through maritime transport facilitated by ports.

