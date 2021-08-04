President, PM other leaders congratulate Lovlina for Olympics Medal
इंडियन आवाज़     05 Aug 2021 01:09:52      انڈین آواز

Govt Policies providing maximum benefits to SC community: Nadda

Staff Reporter

BJP President JP Nadda has said that the policies launched by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi are providing maximum benefits to the scheduled caste community. He said, as they were lagging behind, the Prime Minister has taken steps to ensure their development.

Mr Nadda was addressing the felicitation ceremony of Cabinet Ministers from SC Category organised by BJP SC Morcha. Mr. Nadda said, the Prime Minister has worked on special schemes for the development of scheduled castes to enusre their education as well as to bring them into the mainstream. He said, in 2015, the Narendra Modi government did the work of celebrating Samarsata Diwas and also started celebrating Constitution Day.

The Union Ministers from SC community felicitated on this occasion include Virendra Kumar, Arjun Ram Meghwal and Som Prakash.

Later Mr Nadda addressed the joint meeting of various National Morchas of the party at BJP Headquarters in New Delhi. During the meeting, while discussing various issues, Mr. Nadda stressed on the need to take the various welfare schemes and policies like education and Atma Nirbhar Bharat to the people.

SPORTS

TOKYO 2020: Wrestlers Ravi Kumar and Deepak Punia enter semi-finals

On the 12th day today of Tokyo Olympic, Indian players began their campaign with impressive wins in their resp ...

Hockey India: Confident of good showing against Germany for bronze play off; Manpreet Singh

By Harpal Singh Bedi Ace midfielder and captain Manpreet Singh on Wednesday exuded confidence that India wi ...

Hockey: Indian Women valiant in defeat, go down 2-1 to Argentina in Olympics Semi-Final

By Harpal Singh Bedi Luck deserted the Indian Women when they needed it most as despite putting up a spirit ...

خبرنامہ

امیرجماعت اسلامی ہند کے ہاتھوں وژن 2026 کے’کوڈ-19 ہینڈ ہولڈنگ’ پروجیکٹ کا افتتاح

ہمیں پریشان حال لوگوں کے لیے رحمت بن کر ابھرنا ہے/ سید سعادت ا ...

غير ملکی سیاحوں کو یکم اگست سے سعودی عرب آنے کی اجازت

سعودی عرب کی حکومت نے اعلان کیا کہ ان تمام غير ملکی سیاحوں کو ...

اقلیتوں کی فلاح و بہبود کے لیے اسکیمیں

نئی دہلی: حکومت ملک کی مختلف اقلیتوں ، خاص طور پر معاشی ط ...

TECH AWAAZ

WhatsApp’s new privacy policy violates Indian IT rules: Govt tells Delhi HC

FILE PHOTO AMN Government of India told Delhi High Court that it views the new privacy policy of WhatsAp ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Harrapan City in Gujarat ‘Dholavira’ inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Harrapan City in Gujarat ‘Dholavira’ inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

NEWS DESK Harrapan City in Gujarat ‘Dholavira’ has been inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List. This r ...

Kakatiya Rudreshwara Temple inscribed as UNESCO World Heritage Site

Kakatiya Rudreshwara Temple inscribed as UNESCO World Heritage Site

NEWS DESK The Kakatiya Rudreshwara (Ramappa) Temple, Telangana has been inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritag ...

