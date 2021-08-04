Govt Policies providing maximum benefits to SC community: Nadda

Staff Reporter

BJP President JP Nadda has said that the policies launched by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi are providing maximum benefits to the scheduled caste community. He said, as they were lagging behind, the Prime Minister has taken steps to ensure their development.

Mr Nadda was addressing the felicitation ceremony of Cabinet Ministers from SC Category organised by BJP SC Morcha. Mr. Nadda said, the Prime Minister has worked on special schemes for the development of scheduled castes to enusre their education as well as to bring them into the mainstream. He said, in 2015, the Narendra Modi government did the work of celebrating Samarsata Diwas and also started celebrating Constitution Day.

The Union Ministers from SC community felicitated on this occasion include Virendra Kumar, Arjun Ram Meghwal and Som Prakash.

Later Mr Nadda addressed the joint meeting of various National Morchas of the party at BJP Headquarters in New Delhi. During the meeting, while discussing various issues, Mr. Nadda stressed on the need to take the various welfare schemes and policies like education and Atma Nirbhar Bharat to the people.