Govt planning to bring 21 more airports under Krishi Udan scheme: Jyotiraditya Scindia

By A R Das

Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia has said that the government is planning to bring 21 more airports under the Krishi Udan scheme. Yesterday, the Minister was addressing media after delivering his address on the second day of the ongoing 1st Meeting of the Agriculture Working Group under India’s G20 Presidency at Indore in Madhya Pradesh.

Mr Scindia said Krishi Udan has been a a huge success in the country and it has helped transporting lemons, jackfruits and grapes grown in north-eastern states not only to different places in India but also abroad. The scheme focuses on transporting perishable food products from the hilly and tribal areas and the Northeast. The Minister also said, the government has set a target to make India a global hub for drone by 2030.

Mr Scindia informed that the government has done away with many cumbersome rules in the New Drone Policy announced in August 2021 and ease of business, ease of regulation and ease of registration have been brought in the New Policy.

Around 100 delegates from 30 countries including from G20 member countries are participating in the three-day event which will conclude today. Day three will be dedicated to the deliberations on the key deliverables of the Agriculture Working Group. It will be a technical session with round about discussions and participation from all concerned members and international organizations.

