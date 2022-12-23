FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     23 Dec 2022 12:32:03      انڈین آواز

Govt orders random Covid testing for international passengers across India

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / NEW DELHI

Government of India has ordered random Covid testing for international passengers across India
all airports in the country.

Two per cent of the total passengers in International flights will undergo random Covid testing on arrival across all Indian airports. Union Ministry of Civil Aviation took the decision to minimize the risk of ingress of new variant of virus in the country.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said in a letter to the Civil Aviation Secretary, Rajiv Bansal that such travellers in each flight shall be identified by the concerned airlines and they must preferably be from different countries. Such travellers will be allowed to leave the airport after submitting their samples.

If positive, the report will be shared with the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme and the concerned State for a follow-up action. Mr Bhushan said, such samples should also be sent for genomic testing at the designated Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium laboratory network.

He said, while the Civil Aviation Ministry will coordinate the testing, its cost will be borne by the Health Ministry. He also requested the Ministry to conduct these tests at subsidised and uniform rates across all international airports.

In the letter, Mr Bhushan said, as a result of sustained efforts and focus on fivefold strategy of test- track-treat-vaccination and adherence to COVID-appropriate behaviour, India has so far been able to effectively restrict the spread of COVID-19 transmission in the country.

He said, globally the number of new cases of COVID-19 continue to remain alarmingly high, with around 5.9 lakh daily new cases reported on average during the week ending 19th of December.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

وزیر اعظم مودی نے کووڈ-19 کے خلاف سخت نگرانی کا مشورہ دیا۔ COVID -19

وزیر اعظم نے ملک میں کووڈ۔اُنیس کی صورتحال کا جائزہ لینے کیل ...

نئی تحقیق: دنیا کی سب سے طاقت ور ریڈیو دوربین

دنیا کی سب سے طاقت ور ریڈیو دوربین آسٹریلیا کے ایک دور افتا ...

نئی طرز کی دوا کے استعمال سے ناقابل علاج کینسر کو ختم کیا.. CANCER CURE

برطانیہ کے ایک اسپتال میں نئی طرز کی دوا کا پہلی بار استعمال ...

MARQUEE

Gaya and Nalanda in Bihar selected for development under Swadesh Darshan

Gaya and Nalanda in Bihar selected for development under Swadesh Darshan

Nalanda University joins UNESCO’s World Heritage Sites Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI Union Minister ...

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

AMN / WEB DESK Indian Embassy in Seoul, South Korea organized annual flagship cultural program ‘SARANG ...

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

AMN Kashmir tourism era seems to be returning as after three decades, Kashmir Valley is attracting lakhs of ...

MEDIA

Govt. of India asks FM radio not to play songs glorifying alcohol

AMN/ WEB DESK Centre has asked FM radio channels to not play songs or broadcast content glorifying alcohol, ...

Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy quit as directors of NDTV company

AMN / WEB DESK Amid the Adani Group’s open offer to acquire New Delhi Television Limited (NDTV), Prannoy ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant to reach its full capacity of 6000 megawatt by 2027

AMN Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant is expected to reach its full capacity of six thousand megawatt by 2027. ...

India witnesses major development in technology, says IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Staff Reporter Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw has said that the ...

@Powered By: Logicsart