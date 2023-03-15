Govt orders for procurement of mustard & gram at MSP in Rajasthan

AMN

Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare has issued orders for procurement of mustard and gram on Minimum Support Price (MSP) in Rajasthan. 15 lakh 19 thousand 318 metric tonnes of mustard and 6 lakh 65 thousand 28 metric tonnes of gram will be procured in the state.

The date of commencement of procurement will be decided by the State Government. The purchase process will continue for 90 days from the date of commencement. The purchase price of gram at the support price is 5,335 rupees per quintal and mustard is 5,450 rupees per quintal. After the discussion between Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, the government has issued purchase orders. Farmers will get a big relief from the issuance of orders for the purchase of gram and mustard at the support price.