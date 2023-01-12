Govt named new Integrated Food Security Scheme as Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana (PMGKAY)

File Pic

The Centre has named the new Integrated Food Security Scheme as Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana, PMGKAY. Earlier, the Union Cabinet had approved new integrated food security scheme for providing free foodgrains to Antodaya Ann Yojna (AAY) and Primary Household (PHH) beneficiaries. Implementation of the new scheme has started from 1st of January this year, benefiting more than 80 crore poor and poorest of poor people.

Keeping in view the welfare of the beneficiaries and in order to maintain uniformity across the States, free foodgrains will be provided under PMGKAY for the year 2023 to all Primary Household and Antodaya Ann Yojna beneficiaries, as per entitlement under National Food Security Act. The integrated scheme will strengthen the provisions of National Food Security Act in terms of accessibility, affordability, and availability of foodgrains for the poor. Necessary steps have already been taken for smooth implementation of the PMGKAY in the field.

The Central Government will spend more than two lakh crore rupees in 2023 as food subsidies under NFSA and other welfare schemes, to remove the financial burden of the poor and the poorest of the poor.