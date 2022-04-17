Govt launches teleconsultation facility e-Sanjeevani at 1 lakh Ayushman Bharat Health Centres

By A Correspondent

Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya on Saturday virtually launched e-Sanjeevani Tele-consultation facility at one lakh centres on the occasion of 4th Anniversary of Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centres.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Mandaviya said, in the coming days, the Health and Wellness Centre will bring a big revolution in the health sector. He said, more than one lakh 17 thousand Health and Wellness Centres have been operationalized in the country so far. The Minister said, now the common citizens will also be able to take advice from the big doctors of the country through e-Sanjeevani Tele-consultation facility.

Dr Mandaviya said, E-Sanjeevani is providing affordable and accessible health care as envisioned by the Prime Minister. He said, teleconsultation services are very crucial for people in remote areas and are helpful in making healthcare services accessible for all. The Minister said, for the first time, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has linked the development with health. He said, if the citizens of the country are healthy, then the nation will be healthy and only a healthy nation can progress. The Minister said, Health Fair will be organized in every block of the country from 18th to 23rd of April.

Minister of State for Health Dr. Bharati Pawar said that all the necessary health services are being provided to the countrymen near their homes easily without any financial burden. She said, the Health and Wellness Centre infrastructure has been designed keeping in view the needs of the divyangs so that they can also access the primary health services. Dr Pawar said, these centres are ensuring delivery of health facilities in the interest of the community and fulfilling the commitments of National Health Policy- 2017.

Member of NITI Aayog Dr. V K Paul emphasized that Primary Health Centres are the most important component of the health system of our country as they cater to the local population.