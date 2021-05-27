Govt issues licenses to 5 more companies for production of MEDICINE to deal with Mucormycosis

AMN / NEW DELHI

Union Government is doing its best to increase availability of Liposomal Amphotericin B injections to deal with Mucormycosis. To augment production, the Government has given licenses to five more companies that can make this drug. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had instructed officials to get this drug from anywhere it is available in the world.

Indian missions across the world have been involved in securing supplies of this drug. It has been achieved with help of Gilead Sciences in USA.

Gilead Sciences is working on expediting the supply of AmBisome to India through Mylan. Over 121,000 vials have so far reached India. Another 85,000 vials are on the way. The company is likely to supply one million doses of AmBisome to India through Mylan.