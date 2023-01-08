FreeCurrencyRates.com

Govt is working to make the country free from naxal problem before 2024: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said that the Modi Government is working in the direction to make the whole country free from the problem of Naxalism before the general elections to be held in the year 2024. 

Addressing a public meeting at Korba in Chhattisgarh on Saturday, Mr. Shah said that the government is now on the verge of making Naxal-affected areas free from insurgency. He said that the root cause of dissatisfaction is that development has not reached there in last six decades since Independence and now to deal with it, it is very essential to ensure accessibility to fast-paced development so that common and innocent people do not join them. The Home Minister said that on the one hand, Naxal-affected areas are being connected to the mainstream of development by building roads, schools and providing employment to the youth. On the other hand, Left-wing terrorism is being strictly dealt with. The Union Home Minister said that Maoist incidents have come down to less than one-fourth in the year 2021 as compared to the year 2009.

Referring to the work done by the Modi government for every section of society, the union minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the central government has provided houses, cooking gas, electricity connections and tap connections to the poor. Arrangements have also been made for free treatment for the poor.

Highlighting the achievements of Raman government’s 15-year tenure in Chhattisgarh, the Union Home Minister said that the previous BJP government worked to convert Chhattisgarh from a ‘ BIMARU” state to a developed state.

