इंडियन आवाज़     02 Feb 2023
Govt is taking measures to augment domestic capacity for the future realisation of space tourism: Dr Jitendra Singh

AMN

Atomic Energy and Space Minister Dr Jitendra Singh on Thursday said that the Government is taking measures to augment domestic capacity for the future realisation of space tourism. In a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha, Dr Jitendra Singh said, ISRO has also carried out a few feasibility studies for a sub-orbital space tourism mission onboard a liquid propellant stage booster.

Dr Singh said, through Gaganyaan – India’s maiden human spaceflight programme – ISRO is engaged in the development of various technologies, which are essential building blocks for human space missions. The Minister informed that the objective of the Gaganyaan programme is the demonstration of human spaceflight capability to Low earth orbit. He added, future missions will be taken up after the accomplishment of the Gaganyaan mission.

