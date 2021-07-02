Govt is playing proactive role to address prices rise of essential commodities

AMN / WEB DESK

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sithraman has replied that the Central Government is playing a proactive role in addressing the issue of rising prices of essential commodities in the country.

Speaking to media persons in Bengaluru today, she said that the Government has announced a series of financial packages to reduce the burden of the poor during the pandemic.

On the possibility of reducing the petrol prices, the minister pointed out that the international prices of petrol have reached 75 dollars per barrel and as the rate increases, the price too has increased. She noted that the Central Government levies fixed charges and the state component is added in the petrol price.

On GST compensation to the states, the finance minister clarified that back to back borrowing is already given according to the formula arrived in October of 2020. On the residual amount to be given, she added, that that will be paid as and when there is better revenue collection.