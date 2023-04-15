इंडियन आवाज़     15 Apr 2023 01:37:28      انڈین آواز
Govt is giving equal emphasis on physical, digital and social and cultural connectivity: PM

AMN / GUWAHATI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, today, connectivity is a four-pronged Mahayagya, physical connectivity, digital connectivity, social connectivity and cultural connectivity. Addressing the gathering, after laying the foundation stone and inaugurating various development projects worth nearly 11,000 crore rupees at Sarusajai Stadium at Guwahati in Assam yesterday, he said, the entire approach towards connectivity has been changed.

Mr Modi expressed happiness about the launch of several projects including AIIMS, three medical colleges and railways projects. He said, the Government is laying emphasis on road, rail and air connectivity in the region. The Prime Minister also witnessed a colorful Bihu performace by more than ten thousand folk dancers. He said, Rongali Bihu is a festival of heart and soul for the people of Assam. He said, it removes differences and is a symbol of perfect harmony between humans and nature.

He said, Bihu celebrations are a reflection of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshth Bharat and is an inspiration to fulfill the resolution of Viksit Bharat with Sabka Prayas. He called upon the youth of India and Assam to move forward and open the doors of Viksit Bharat.   On the occasion, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, in the presence of Prime Minister Modi received certificate from the Guinness World Records team for the record-making feat of largest Bihu dance.

Mr Modi also addressed an event on the culmination of the platinum jubilee celebration of the Gauhati High Court in Assam. Speaking at the event, the Prime Minister said, the aspirations of Indian citizens in the 21st century are unbounded. He said, the Judiciary as a pillar of democracy has a strong and sensitive role to play in meeting these aspirations. He said, dissolution of redundant laws helped in reducing the number of cases in the courts. 

