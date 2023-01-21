इंडियन आवाज़     22 Jan 2023 12:23:48      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Govt is continuously working on Joshimath disaster: Uttrakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN/ WEB DESK

Chief Minister of Uttrakhand Pushkar Singh Dhami has said that the state government is continuously working on the Joshimath disaster. He was talking to media persons in Dehradun today. He said, he is continuously reviewing the situation in the affected areas and adequate arrangements have been made for the displaced people in the relief camps.

Mr. Dhami said that 70 per cent area in Joshimath is safe but still a strict vigil is being kept around the clock to deal with any untoward situation.

Disaster Management Secretary Dr. Ranjit Kumar Sinha informed that the water leakage in Joshimath’s landslide area has now been reduced to 136 liters per minute (LPM). A total of 863 buildings have been identified with cracks, and 274 families have been temporarily displaced. He said that Rs 3 crores 62 lahks have been distributed to 242 affected families in Joshimath as advance relief. Besides these, adequate arrangements have been made for 2,205 people in Pipalkoti.

The Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for heavy rain and snowfall at isolated places in Chamoli, Uttarkashi, Dehradun, Tehri, Rudraprayag, Nainital, and Bageshwar districts of the state on 24th and 25th January.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

مرکز نے یوٹیوب اور ٹوئیٹر کو، متنازعہ بی بی سی کی ڈاکومینٹری کے ویڈیوز کو بلاک کرنے کی ہدایت دی

FILE اطلاعات و نشریات کی وزارت نے Youtube اور ٹویٹر کو ہدایات ...

وزیر اعظم نے پولیس کے ڈائریکٹرز جنرل اور انسپیکٹرس جنرل کی، کانفرنس میں شرکت کی

FILE PIC وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے آج نئی دلی میں پولس کے ڈائریک ...

وزیر دفاع : حکومت، قوم کو ابھرتے ہوئے چیلنجوں سے نمٹنے کیلئے تیار کرنے کی ہر ممکن کوشش کر رہی ہے

وزیر دفاع راجناتھ سنگھ نے کہا ہے کہ حکومت تیزی سے اُبھرتی ہوئ ...

MARQUEE

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

"India has great potential in waterways transport" MV Ganga Vilas began its journey from Varanasi and to tr ...

J&K witnesses huge influx of tourists’ footfall for new year

J&K witnesses huge influx of tourists’ footfall for new year

AMN / WEB DESK A large number of tourists are thronging Bhadarwah jai Valley in Jammu and Kashmir to welcom ...

MEDIA

Govt cautions TV channels not to broadcast disturbing images of deaths and accidents

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI The Information and Broadcasting Ministry has cautioned all television channels ...

Govt. of India asks FM radio not to play songs glorifying alcohol

AMN/ WEB DESK Centre has asked FM radio channels to not play songs or broadcast content glorifying alcohol, ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Science, technology, innovation will be the basis of country’s economy: Dr. Jitendra Singh

8th India International Science Festival Bhopal AAMN / BHOPAL Union Minister of State for Science an ...

DRDO carries out successful test launch of short-range ballistic missile Prithvi II off Odisha coast

AMN The Ministry of Defence said that Defence Research and Development Organisation, DRDO, successfully car ...

@Powered By: Logicsart