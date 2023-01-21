Govt is continuously working on Joshimath disaster: Uttrakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami

AMN/ WEB DESK

Chief Minister of Uttrakhand Pushkar Singh Dhami has said that the state government is continuously working on the Joshimath disaster. He was talking to media persons in Dehradun today. He said, he is continuously reviewing the situation in the affected areas and adequate arrangements have been made for the displaced people in the relief camps.

Mr. Dhami said that 70 per cent area in Joshimath is safe but still a strict vigil is being kept around the clock to deal with any untoward situation.

Disaster Management Secretary Dr. Ranjit Kumar Sinha informed that the water leakage in Joshimath’s landslide area has now been reduced to 136 liters per minute (LPM). A total of 863 buildings have been identified with cracks, and 274 families have been temporarily displaced. He said that Rs 3 crores 62 lahks have been distributed to 242 affected families in Joshimath as advance relief. Besides these, adequate arrangements have been made for 2,205 people in Pipalkoti.

The Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for heavy rain and snowfall at isolated places in Chamoli, Uttarkashi, Dehradun, Tehri, Rudraprayag, Nainital, and Bageshwar districts of the state on 24th and 25th January.