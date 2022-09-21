FreeCurrencyRates.com

Govt is committed towards transforming India through excellent connectivity: Gadkari

AMN

Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari has said that the government is committed towards transforming India through excellent connectivity and world class infrastructure highlighting a few ongoing highway projects.

In a series of tweets, Mr. Gadkari informed that the project for six-lane access controlled Greenfield Highway from Rajasthan/Gujarat Border to Santalpur section of NH-754A is in full swing.

The Minister added, that the Amritsar-Jamnagar Economic Corridor in Gujarat is being constructed at a cost of two thousand 30 crore rupees aiming at reducing the travel time by two hours and travel distance by 60 kilometers.

Mr. Gadkari expressed that reduction of pollution level, median and avenue plantation throughout the stretch would enrich the ecosystem and boost SDGs. He also asserted that the stretch would facilitate easy movement to Border forces, Armed forces, and Military vehicles in border areas.

