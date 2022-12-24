FreeCurrencyRates.com

Govt invites people to design Logo for Ayushman Bharat Mission

The government has invited citizens to participate in designing a Logo for PM Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission, representing the roots of the Robust and Accessible Healthcare system in India. The last date for submission is the 12th of January. 

Union Health Ministry said, the winner will receive a cash prize of one lakh rupees. The Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission is one of the largest pan-India health schemes for strengthening healthcare infrastructure. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched PM-ABHIM on 25th October last year, 2021 to accomplish the vision of accessible and comprehensive healthcare across the country. It aims to fill the critical gaps in public health infrastructure, especially in critical care facilities and primary care in urban and rural areas.

