Govt invites applications to open new Jan Aushadhi Kendras in 651 districts across India

SUDHIR KUMAR

The government has invited online applications for opening of new Jan Aushadhi Kendras in 651 districts across the country. Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana was launched with the objective of making quality generic medicines available at affordable prices to all. Under this scheme, more than nine thousand Jan Aushadhi Kendras are functional across the country. Chemical and Fertilizer Ministry said, government has set a target to increase the number of Jan Aushadhi Kendras to ten thousand by March next year.

The product basket of Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana comprises one thousand 759 medicines and 280 surgical devices covering all major therapeutic groups. The Ministry said, this scheme provides an excellent opportunity of self-employment with sustainable and regular earnings. Under the scheme, an incentive of five lakh rupees is provided to the Jan Aushadhi Kendras as financial assistance. It said, one-time additional incentive of two lakh rupees is also provided as reimbursement for IT and Infrastructure expenditure to Jan Aushadhi Kendras opened in North-Eastern States, Himalayan areas, island territories and backward areas identified as aspirational districts by NITI Ayog.