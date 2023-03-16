Govt introduces bill in Lok Sabha to strengthen tri-services commanders’ powers

@sansad_tv

The government has introduced the Inter-Services Organizations (Command, Control and Discipline) Bill, 2023 in Lok Sabha to strengthen tri services commenders’ power. The Bill seeks to empower the Commander-in-Chief or the Officer-in Command of Inter-Services Organisations in respect of service personnel for the maintenance of discipline and proper discharge of their duties. Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt introduced the Bill.



The bill seeks to ‘empower the Commander-in-Chief or the Officer-in-Command of Inter-services Organisations in respect of service personnel who are subject to the Air Force Act, 1950, the Army Act, 1950 and the Navy Act, 1957, who are serving under or attached to his command. The bill also states the Commander-in-Chief or, as the case may be, Officer-in-Command of an Inter-services Organisation shall be the head of such Inter-services Organisation and shall exercise command and control over the personnel serving in or attached to that Inter-services Organisation, for the purpose of maintenance of discipline and proper discharge of their duties.



CDS Gen Anil Chauhan has been working with the three services chiefs to create the operational tri- services organisations or theatre commands to strengthen the forces to fight future battles.