Govt intensifies efforts to supply Oxygen; 50 MT of oxygen to be provided by fertilizer plants on daily basis

The Union Government has informed that 50 metric tonnes of medical oxygen will be provided by the fertilizer plants on a daily basis in the coming days. This move will augment the medical grade oxygen supply to hospitals in the country.

The Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers has informed that Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited is putting up an oxygen plant having capacity of 200 cubic meters per hour in its KALOL unit in Gujarat. The plant’s total capacity would be 33 thousand cubic meters per day. In addition, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers and Chemicals has also started supplying liquid oxygen. The Ministry has also informed that the other fertilizer companies will set up medical oxygen plants in hospitals.

The decisions were taken in the meeting chaired by Minister of State for Chemical and Fertilizers Mansukh Mandaviya to explore the possibilities of production of oxygen in the plants operated by fertilizer companies. Mr. Mandaviya asked the fertilizer companies to increase their oxygen production capacities and augment the supply of medical grade oxygen to the hospitals.