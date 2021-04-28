2 lakh 19 thousand patients recover in last 24 hours
“Will Stop Counting Of Votes…”: Madras High Court slams Election Commission
EC ‘most responsible’ for Covid-19 surge, officials should be booked for murder: Madras HC
Germany, EU, US ready to help for India amid deadly COVID wave
PM Modi interacts with Prime Minister of Japan Yoshihide Suga
28 Apr 2021

Govt intensifies efforts to supply Oxygen; 50 MT of oxygen to be provided by fertilizer plants on daily basis

AMN

The Union Government has informed that 50 metric tonnes of medical oxygen will be provided by the fertilizer plants on a daily basis in the coming days. This move will augment the medical grade oxygen supply to hospitals in the country.

The Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers has informed that Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited is putting up an oxygen plant having capacity of 200 cubic meters per hour in its KALOL unit in Gujarat. The plant’s total capacity would be 33 thousand cubic meters per day. In addition, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers and Chemicals has also started supplying liquid oxygen. The Ministry has also informed that the other fertilizer companies will set up medical oxygen plants in hospitals.

The decisions were taken in the meeting chaired by Minister of State for Chemical and Fertilizers Mansukh Mandaviya to explore the possibilities of production of oxygen in the plants operated by fertilizer companies. Mr. Mandaviya asked the fertilizer companies to increase their oxygen production capacities and augment the supply of medical grade oxygen to the hospitals.

Boxing; Asian Championships shifted to Dubai, to be held from May21-June 1

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi The Asian Boxing Championship scheduled to be held in New Delhi next month wi ...

Sachin wins, India finishes with 11 medals including 8-gold at Youth World Boxing Championships

Harpal Singh BediNew Delhi, 24 April: Young pugilist Sachin came up with a flawless performance to win th ...

ہندوستان میں ایک دن میں کورونا کے دو لاکھ سے زائد نئے کیسز، تین لاکھ پہنچنے کا خدشہ

نئی دہلی ملک میں کورونا وائرس کی وبا پوری شدت کے ساتھ جاری ہ ...

قرآن کریم اور اس کی 26 آیتیں: صرف ترجمہ نہیں ،تفسیر بھی پڑھیں

جو لوگ مذہب کی بنیاد پر اسلام میں غیر مسلموں کے قتل کو جائز سم ...

بنگلہ دیش کے قومی دن کے پروگرام کے موقع پر وزیر اعظم کے خطاب کا متن

ئی دلّی ، 26 مارچ / نوموشکار ! حضراتِ گرامی  ، بنگلہ دی ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

By Andalib Akhter A farmer from Kota, Rajasthan has developed an innovative mango variety called ‘Sadabah ...

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

WEB DESK After 132 years of glorious service to the nation, curtains were drawn on Military Farms. These Fa ...

There is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The government has said that there is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media. I ...

Centre approves financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh in death cases of journalists

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI The Government today said that it has approved financial assistance of 5 lakh ru ...

