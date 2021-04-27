Govt intensifies efforts to meet oxygen supply

AMN/ WEB DESK

The Government has stepped up efforts to meet the oxygen supply throughout the country. Centre has imported 20 cryogenic tankers of 10 MT and 20 MT capacity and allocated them to states to address shortage of oxygen tankers in the country. These cryogenic ISO containers have been imported to augment the transportation of oxygen.

Ministry of Road Transport and Highways in consultation with the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade have mapped the allocation to suppliers of Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, and Gujarat.

India received the first shipment of medical aid from Britain today.

External Affairs Ministry said the shipment includes 100 ventilators and 95 oxygen concentrators. Foreign nations including US, France, Germany, Israel and the EU have promised aid to India in the light of massive surge in COVID cases throughout the country.

The countries have said they will provide oxygen, diagnostic tests, ventilators and protective gear.