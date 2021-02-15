Govt increases budget of Dept of Science and Technology by 30%

Govt says, India has not conceded any territory as a result of agreement with China

Govt committed to development of farmers and workers, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman reiterates in Rajya Sabha

PM Modi assures, govt approaching the issue of farm laws with an open mind

India calls on Myanmar leadership to work together to resolve their differences in peaceful and constructive manner

US announces sanctions against Army Chief General Hlaing, export restrictions against Myanmar