Govt increases budget of Dept of Science and Technology by 30%

AMN / NEW DELHI
The Union Government has increased the budget of Department of Science and Technology and Ministry of Earth Sciences by 30 per cent as compared to the revised estimate of 2020-21. An allocation of Rs 16,695 crore has been given for the two ministries which will add thrust to India’s remarkable, accelerated growth in the fields of Science and Technology.
Briefing the media in New Delhi, Science and Technology Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said, over Rs 50 thousand crore have been allocated for National Research Foundation. He added that a Deep Ocean Mission will be launched with a budget outlay of over Rs four thousand crore. For better synergies among research and development institutions, umbrella structures will be set up in nine cities.
The Minister informed that the National Research Foundation (NRF) will be an independent society and it will build on existing national strengths in research and innovation. It will fill gaps in the current research and education ecosystem to augment India’s research and innovation achievements.
Dr Harsh Vardhan said, the NRF will fund research proposals from across the academic, research and innovation landscape to promote outstanding research in applied, pure, and social sciences.