Govt in consultation with RBI finalised borrowing programme for 1st half of financial year 2023-24

The Centre in consultation with the Reserve Bank of India(RBI) has finalised its borrowing programme for the first half of the financial year 2023-24. Finance Ministry said, out of gross market borrowing of 15 lakh 43 thousand crore rupees projected for next financial year in the Union budget, eight lakh 88 thousand crore rupees is planned to be borrowed in first half. The Ministry said the borrowing is scheduled to be completed in 26 weekly tranches of 31 thousand to 39 thousand crore rupees.