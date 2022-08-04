FreeCurrencyRates.com

Govt hikes sugarcane FRP by Rs 15/quintal to Rs 305 per quintal

Staff Reporter

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, CCEA has approved the Fair and Remunerative Price of sugarcane for sugar season 2022-23 (October – September). It has approved the highest ever Fair and Remunerative price, FRP of 305 rupees per quintal for Sugarcane Farmers. The FRP for sugar season 2022-23 is 2.6 percent higher than the current sugar season 2021-22. FRP of sugarcane is fixed to ensure a guaranteed price to sugarcane growers.

The decision will benefit five crore sugarcane farmers and their dependents, as well as five lakh workers employed in the sugar mills and related ancillary activities. In the past eight years, the government has increased Fair and Remunerative Prices by more than 34 percent aimed at increasing the income of farmers.

