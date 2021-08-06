Govt has taken various measures to increase reach of radio services: Anurag Thakur

AMN / NEW DELHI

Government has taken various measures to increase the reach of radio services in the country. In a written reply in the Lok Sabha today, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said, All India Radio services have an active social media presence and content broadcast on its services is also being made available for on-demand listening through YouTube.

He said, for the first time, Visual Radio programming has been introduced where Radio Programs such as Live Commentary are also being live streamed with a camera in the studio so that the faces behind the voices can be seen and experienced.

He added that over 40 AIR Services have been made available through Satellite Radio on DD Free Dish DTH platform. Also, 200 AIR Services are being live streamed through the NewsOnAir App.

The Minister said, Radio is a powerful tool to connect to the masses and is also a platform for linkage and exchange between policy makers, government bodies and the public.

Referring to the Prime Minister’s Mann Ki Baat programme, he said, Narendra Modi reaches out to the people through this programme on All India Radio which reaches nearly 100 per cent of the population spread over the entire geographical area of the country. He said, AIR broadcasts programmes in all major regional languages and various dialects. The Minister said, there are 384 Private FM Radio channels operating from 111 cities in the country. He said, Community Radio is the third tier in radio broadcasting, distinct from public service and commercial media, providing a platform to air local voices among the local community on issues concerning their lives.