Govt has given protesting wrestlers a chance to present their case before committee: Anurag Thakur

AMN / WEB DESK

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur said the government has given all the protesting wrestlers a chance to present their case before the oversight committee and reiterated the commitment to an impartial and fair probe.

In response to a question in a press conference held in Shimla yesterday, Anurag Thakur said that he listened to everyone’s complaints and formed a committee after talking to them. He informed that the wrestlers had asked to add a member to the committee and named Babita Phogat, who was added to the committee. The Sports Minister reiterated that the topmost priority of the BJP government will always be the welfare of sports and sportspersons.

Wrestlers’ protest: Delhi police to register case against wrestling chief

Delhi Police have told the Supreme Court that they will register a case against the chief of the wrestling federation of India WFI.

The court was hearing a petition by top wrestlers against Brij Bhushan Singh over allegations of sexual abuse by several female athletes.

The protesters had alleged that the police did not register a case against Mr Singh despite several complaints accusing him of sexual harassment.

Mr Singh has denied the allegations.

The wrestlers had called off protests in January after the government promised to look into their complaints.

But they relaunched the agitation last week, demanding immediate action against Mr Singh, who is the president of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and a lawmaker and politician from the governing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The top court had said the allegations in the petition were “serious” and asked the Delhi Police for an explanation. The police then said that they needed to do a “preliminary enquiry” before filing a case, adding that they were prepared to do so right away if directed by the court.