Govt gives top priority to strengthen border infrastructure: Amit Shah

Staff Reporter

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday asserted that the Narendra Modi government gives top priority to strengthen the country’s border infrastructure. Mr Shah assured that the boundary of the country is fully secured.

Addressing Seema Suraksha Bal (SSB) personnel at Kishanganj in Bihar after inaugurating building of four Border Observation Posts at Fatehpur, Pektola, Beria, Aamgachi and Raniganj, Home Minister highlighted Centre’s sensitivity towards welfare needs of those manning the country’s international boundaries. He said open border with Nepal is challenging for security personnel. He asked SSB jawans to be vigilant along the border to check the infiltration, smuggling, and trafficking of humans and animals from Nepal and Bangladesh.

The Home Minister said, SSB jawans are not only protecting bordering areas but also performing a commendable job to eliminate the Naxal menace in Bihar and Jharkhand.

The Home Minister also held a meeting on border security with the Directors General of BSF, SSB, and ITBP at the BSF camp in Kishanganj. Senior officers of border areas participated in the meeting.

Before leaving for Delhi, the Home Minister participated in ‘Sundar Subhumi’ programme as a part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsava at Mata Gujari College in Kishanganj. Speaking on the occasion, Mr Shah exhorted people of the country to take vow of making India number one. The Union Minister said, in 2014, India stood at 11th position in the world economy list, but today the country has overtaken the UK to hold the 5th position.

The Home Minister reached Purnea on Friday on a two-day visit ot Bihar.