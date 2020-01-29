Govt gives nod to amendments in Homoeopathy Bill, 2019

AMN / NEW DELHI

The Union Cabinet today approved the amendments in the National Commission for Homoeopathy Bill, 2019 for amending the Homoeopathy Central Council Act, 1973. Presently, the Bill is pending in Rajya Sabha.

The amendments will ensure necessary regulatory reforms in the field of Homoeopathy education. This will also enable transparency and accountability for protecting the interest of the general public. The National Commission will promote the availability of affordable healthcare services in all parts of the country.