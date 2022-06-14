Govt gives 15 to Swiggy, Zomato to Furnish grievance Resolution Framework

AMN / WEB DESK

The Centre has directed E-commerce food business operators to submit proposal on improving consumer grievance redressal mechanism within 15 days.

Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Ministry has asked E-commerce food business operators to transparently show the breakup of all charges included in the order amount such as delivery charges, packaging charges, taxes and surge pricing. These operators have also been advised to allow consumers the choice to share their contact information with the restaurants.

The Ministry said, several grievances have been registered on the National Consumer Helpline (1915) for Swiggy and Zomato during the last 12 months. Most of the grievances are related to deficiency in services and delivery of defective products.