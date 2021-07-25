Govt forms board to promote medical tourism in India

Govt engaged in active discussions with farmers’ Unions to resolve farm law issues says, Agriculture Minister
Medical tourism is a type of tourism undertaken to get medical treatment for ailments, and usually, people try to go to certain countries which have expertise in particular ailments.

ANDALIB AKHTER

Union Ministry of Tourism has taken several steps to promote India as a Medical and Health Tourism Destination. In order to provide dedicated institutional framework to take forward the cause of promotion of Medical Tourism, Wellness Tourism and Yoga, Ayurveda Tourism and any other format of Indian system of medicine covered by Ayurveda, Yoga, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy (AYUSH), Ministry has constituted a National Medical & Wellness Tourism Board with the Minister (Tourism) as its Chairman.

The Board works as an umbrella organization that promotes this segment of tourism in an organized manner.

A draft ‘National Strategy and Roadmap for Medical and Wellness Tourism’ has been formulated by the ministry and it has also sought suggestions and feedback from some Central Ministries, all of the governments and administrations of states and UTs as well as industry stakeholders.

Apart from this, the ministry has produced brochures, CDs, and other material for publicity of medical tourism and has also started distributing them widely in the intended markets. (Image: Reuters)

Accordingly, the government has introduced medical visas along with e-medical visa for 166 countries, and as part of the policy, Yoga and Ayurveda tourism would also be promoted along with any alternative form of medicine under Indian system of medicine that is covered under AYUSH. The ministry, in a statement, said that the board would act as an umbrella body for promoting this type of tourism in an organised manner.

A draft ‘National Strategy and Roadmap for Medical and Wellness Tourism’ has been formulated by the ministry and it has also sought suggestions and feedback from some Central Ministries, all of the governments and administrations of states and UTs as well as industry stakeholders so that document is more comprehensive.

Medical tourism is a type of tourism undertaken to get medical treatment for ailments, and usually, people try to go to certain countries which have expertise in particular ailments. For this, though, the country should have high-level infrastructure for the treatment, along with experts, and India has been working on developing a robust health sector for some time.

Apart from this, the ministry has produced brochures, CDs, and other material for publicity of medical tourism and has also started distributing them widely in the intended markets. Moreover, international platforms like World Travel Mart, London, Arabian Travel Mart, and ITB Berlin have also been used to specifically promote this type of tourism in India.

However, the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic overburdened the healthcare system and laid bare the cracks that need to be filled, and so, in order to successfully promote health and medical tourism, the country would need to ensure that these gaps are also filled, as far as the modern medicine is concerned.

Key Highlights:

National Medical & Wellness Tourism Board constituted to promote Medical/Wellness Tourism, AYUSH

A draft National Strategy and Roadmap for Medical and Wellness Tourism formulated

‘E- Medical Visa’ introduced for 166 countries

Assistance provided under Market Development Assistance (MDA) Scheme to medical/wellness Tourism Service Providers &Centres

Medical & health tourism promoted at World Travel Mart (London), ITB, Berlin, Arabian Travel Mart etc.

Ministry of Tourism has taken several steps to promote India as a Medical and Health Tourism Destination.

