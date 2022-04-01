Govt for promoting sunflower area and production in the country: Agriculture Minister

Staff Reporter

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Thursday said emphasis is being laid on promoting sunflower area and production in the country. He said sunflower will be promoted on the lines of oilseeds and Oil Palm Mission. The Minister was speaking during a meeting with State Governments and concerned experts on promoting sunflower production.

A detailed action plan will be prepared after studying the suggestions of the states and experts. He announced that a sub-committee consisting of all the major state governments and stakeholders and the Agriculture Commissioner and other concerned officials would work out the roadmap. Mr. Tomar urged the states to increase the production of sunflower. He also assured the support to the state governments for seeds, and micro-irrigation assistance to industries.