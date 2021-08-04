Inflation in Germany exceed 3% for first time since 2008
Govt felicitates Tokyo Olympics Bronze medalist PV Sindhu

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur, Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy and Minister of State for Sports Nisith Pramanik on Tuesday felicitated Tokyo Olympics Bronze medalist P V Sindhu and her coach Park Tae-sang at an event in New Delhi.

In her address, Ms Sitharaman said, PV Sindhu excelled in the Tokyo Olympics due to her efforts, tireless practice, sheer perseverance, support of family, coach and Government.

Mr Thakur said, P V Sindhu has brought smiles on the faces of 130 crore Indians and the country is proud of her.
Mr Reddy hoped that P V Sindhu will bring Gold medal in next Olympics.

Mr Pramanik said, P V Sindhu has created history and her achievements will inspire the youth.
P V Sindhu thanked Government, Sports Authority of India for their support.

The only Indian woman to win two Olympic medals, Sindhu today received a warm welcome on her return. Officials of Sports Authority of India and Badminton Association of India recieved her at the airport.

Andhra Pradesh govt announces cash reward to PV Sindhu

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the Officials to extend Cash Reward to “Telugu Tejam” and ace shuttler P.V. Sindhu for winning bronze medal in Tokyo Olympics as per the State Sports Policy. PV. Sindhu had met the Chief Minister before leaving for the mega event and the AP Govt. has sanctioned two acres of land for setting up Badminton Academy at Visakhapatnam.

The State Govt. as per Sports policy, would give away a cash reward of Rs. 75 Lakhs for winning Gold Medal in Olympics, Rs. 50 Lakhs for winning Silver Medal and Rs. 30 Lakhs for Broze Medal. There has been an overwhelming response on PV Singu’s victory in Tokyo Olympics across two Telugu States

