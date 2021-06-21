Govt extends waiver of Inter-State Transmission charges of electricity generated from solar and wind sources

Staff Reporter

Government today extended the waiver of Inter-State Transmission system (ISTS) charges on transmission of electricity generated from solar and wind sources up to 30th June 2025. Earlier, it was up to 30th June 2023. The Power Ministry has issued an order in this regard. The waiver of ISTS charges has also been allowed for Hydro Pumped Storage Plant and Battery Energy Storage System projects to be commissioned up 30th June 2025.

This will promote the Hydro Pumped Storage Plant and Battery Energy Storage System projects for meeting the balancing requirement of the grid caused due to large scale integration of Renewables in the Electricity Grid. The move will promote the development of solar, wind, Hydro Pumped Storage Plant and Battery Energy Storage System, trading of RE in the power exchanges and seamless transmission of RE power across the states.