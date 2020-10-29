Govt extends last date for submission for Air India bids to Dec. 14th

WEB DESK

Government has extended the last date for submission for Air India bids to 14th December. The deadline for submission of bids was ending tomorrow.

Briefing the media in New Delhi today Thursday evening, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said, the bidding parameter for Air India has been revised and it has been decided to invite bids at enterprise value.

He said, the decision was taken by the Air India Specific Alternative Mechanism, AISAM on Wednesday following a meeting with the Ministry of Home Affairs.