Govt extends domestic airfare cap till Nov 24

Civil Aviation Ministry has extended its order imposing curbs on airfare till 24th November. The order was issued on 21st May after airlines were allowed to operate after the lockdown.

It had prescribed a range for airfare depending on the flight distance. In the wake of coronavirus outbreak, the Ministry had implemented a cap on domestic airfare. The domestic flights have a cap on fares with both an upper and lower limit. While the upper price limit is aimed at preventing any sharp rise in fares due to increased demand, the lower limit will help ensure that financial viability of airlines does not suffer amid high costs.