Govt extends deadline for filing GST annual return for 2018-19 till Oct 31

AMN

Government has extended the deadline for filing GST annual return for the financial year 2018-19 by a month till 31st October. Finance Ministry has requested all the taxpayers to avail the benefit of the extended due date and file their annual return at the earliest to avoid last-minute rush.

Furnishing of the Annual return is mandatory only for taxpayers with aggregate annual turnover above two crore rupees while reconciliation statement is to be furnished only by the registered persons with aggregate turnover above five crore rupees.

The Ministry said, taxpayers are required to report in the annual GST return of 2018-19 only the values of transactions pertaining to that financial year.

It also said that no adverse view will be taken in cases where there are variations in returns for tax payers who have already filed their GSTR-9 of 2018-19 by including the details of supplies and input tax credit pertaining to 2017-18 in the annual return for 2018-19.